HCL expands operations in Lithuania

HCL Technologies has announced to expand its operation in Lithuania with the opening of two new technology delivery centers in the capital city of Vilnius. HCL currently employs about 500 employees in Lithuania and the number is set to grow with the new announcement, the company said in a statement.

“As part of our business and development strategy we plan to significantly invest in Lithuania,” said Sudip Lahiri, SVP and Head of Financial Services, Europe, HCL Technologies. “The opening of our new offices in Vilnius marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to the region to help our clients play an even bigger part in the nation”s growth and innovation agenda,” said Lahiri.

According to Simonas Kepsta, Chief Adviser to the President of the Republic of Lithuania on Economic and Social Policy, companies creating innovation and high added value are making a significant contribution to the development of the digital economy and socially responsible business culture in Lithuania.

“Financial technology and service companies have already become the cause of pride in Lithuania, so we are pleased and appreciate the investments made by international companies such as HCL in our country,” said Kepsta.

Located in the capital city of Vilnius, Lithuania hosts one the largest HCL technology hubs in the European region, providing end-to-end infrastructure and application development management services to its nearshore clients.

HCL employs more than 10,000 people in Europe, serving over 200 clients, and has been present in Lithuania since 2016.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]