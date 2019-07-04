Indian Tech MSMEs explore export markets

Technology-based Indian MSMEs are exploring export markets with their niche security expertise showcased at the Interpol World 2019 conference and exhibition in Singapore this week. Bengaluru-based Axxonet System Technologies is seeking opportunities in the southeast Asian markets, especially for its innovative BEOS (Brain Electrical Oscillation Signature) Technology manufactured in India.

“We are expanding into the southeast Asian markets with our niche BEOS technology,” said Axxonet’s Vice President for Projects and Sales, adding that the company has already established a research-based unit Axxonet Global at Leeds in the UK.

Created 20 years ago, BEOS, a Brain-mapping software, is designed for investigative work in many fields including forensic and crime. Joining Axxonet at the Interpol World 2019 was Videonetics of Kolkata which offers a wide range of intellectual softwares that are being used in 130 cities and 83 airports across India.

Having already established strong foothold in major markets such as the US, the Middle East, Africa, South Asia and southeast Asia, Videonetics vice president for business development, Avinash J Trivedi has worked out an East-West strategy to build a global service network.

The plan is to build a worldwide network, said Trivedi. He said the company’s recent contracts include a security system for Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Defence Building.

Working along with Indian technology exporters is US-headquartered Ace Technology Partners which is partnering with New Delhi-based Foundation Futuristic Technologies(FFT) to serve the Middle East and North African (MENA) markets.

“We are working in collaboration with out Indian partner to put our niche forensic service in MENA markets, said John Samborski, a vice president of Ace Technology at the Interpol World 2019 exhibition (July 2-4, 2019)

FFT is a global leader in computer forensics and digital investigation solutions. Technologists from China, France, India, Singapore and the US showcased their technologies at the three-day conference and exhibition.

