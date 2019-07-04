Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Divide By Zero launches AION500 MK3 3D Printer

Prints 10X faster than any 3D printer without losing on mechanical properties, surface finish and accuracy

By Express Computer
One of India’s largest 3D printer manufacturer, Divide By Zero has unveiled the AION500 MK3.

Speaking at the launch, CEO & Founder Swapnil Sansare expressed “3D printing technology has been in the industry for the past 30 years and we all are fascinated by its potential, however, speed has been a drawback – until today. AION500 MK3 is 3X faster than conventional CNC machines. The printing speed is 10x more than any polymer extrusion-based platform anywhere in the world. Basically, you can now print the anatomical model of a human skull in minutes. Companies need not wait for a week for their orders when they can have it in mere hours.” He adds “The RoI for this machine is barely 4 months”.

Powered with DBZ’s revolutionary Patented ‘AFPM’ Technology AION500 MK3 can print 10X faster than any 3D printer without losing on mechanical properties, surface finish, and accuracy. Years of research has helped the team at DBZ to develop a high-speed, high throughput 3D printing solution which is built to revolutionize the industry worldwide and overcome the barriers of speed, time and cost


