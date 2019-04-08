Infosys opens office in Switzerland for client servicing

Global software major Infosys has said it has opened a new office at Baden in Switzerland to help service its clients in the energy and aerospace industries. “The new office at Baden will strengthen our capabilities in turbo-machinery and propulsion in Europe and help serve clients in the energy and aviation industries,” the city-based IT behemoth said in a statement.

The office will also help clients navigate their digital transformation journey and play an integral role in innovations in the renewable energy markets and aerospace vertical. Located near Zurich and 55 miles from Swiss capital Bern, Baden has been home to the engineering industry, building on the legacy of Brown Boveri, a pioneer in the turbo-machinery industry.

“By setting up Baden as a key centre for turbo-machinery and propulsion business, we will enhance our capability to deliver services through a network of engineering centres at Mysuru in Karnataka, Moscow in Russia and Karlovac in Croatia,” said the statement.

The services include design of core components and accessories, system integration, testing and validation, controls and automation, customer service, manufacturing and field support and digital technologies.

“The Baden office is an important step in our strategy to strengthen our capabilities to deliver solutions to our customers in the turbo-machinery and propulsion industry,” said Infosys Vice President and global head of manufacturing, Jasmeet Singh, in the statement.

In partnership with the US-based General Electric (GE), the company has enhanced its competencies with talent from its engineering business.

As the company’s many clients in these niche industries are based in Europe, the Baden office is strategically located to meet their needs in the region.

“We are committed to help our clients leverage the potential of engineering services to transform their businesses. The office will accelerate that effort by providing the clients access to our talent in this niche domain,” said Infosys Senior Executive Nitesh Bansal.

According to Urs Hofmann, Economic and Interior Minister in the Cantonal government, Baden has been an important economic region and knowledge centre for long.

“We are honoured that Infosys is investing in the region to support and advance this business location with new technologies and services and jobs,” Hofmann said.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com