Innowave IT Infrastructure bags Rs. 570 million Property tax survey and validation project from Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM)

Innowave IT infrastructure Limited, among India’s largest solution-focused, e-governance players with a successful track record of large projects, today announced that it has bagged a prestigious Rs. 570 million order for Property tax survey and validation from Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).

Innowave IT infrastructure will survey the targeted municipal area using 360’ Degree Panoramic data and integrate it with the standard GIS solution. As part of the mandate, it will also provide infrastructure support & related maintenance along with human resources to work alongside MCGM for a period of 3 years. The project scope includes updating of base map with online visual data for validation. This will include mapping & performing analysis on the existing properties on ground with deviations in comparison with MIS tax records available at MCGM. Thereby identifying unassessed properties, change of use properties, under assessed (wrong record) properties and creating multi-purpose validated municipal data for accurate planning and project execution.

Vijay Balamwar, Dy. Municipal Commissioner MCGM, said, “Property tax is one of the major revenue generators for MCGM. In today’s world of urbanisation, automation and digitisation are very important to get higher efficiency without manual interference. Implementation of ‘Visual Data’ and ‘New Survey Technique’ has minimal errors with higher volume of work to disposal ratio. This will bring transparency of taxation for the citizens and ease of implementation to the administration. Innowave IT was chosen as it demonstrated the required expertise besides meeting all the selection criteria. We look forward to Innowave IT delivering on its commitments”.

Commenting on the win, Anant Raghute, MD, Innowave IT Infrastructure Ltd., said, “Standardised property rights along with transparent record-keeping creates an enforceable and effective framework for property rights. Fortunately, technology has solutions to the current record-keeping issues that various utilities in India face. What MCGM is attempting is a step in the right direction & we feel honoured to have the opportunity to make a tangible difference that betters the Mumbai citizen’s experience with MCGM.”

Innowave IT Infrastructure has since completed phase I of the project which consisted of capturing 360 degree data, LIDAR data and quick field (Remote) survey of all the properties. Data analysis and customization of online application development software for integration has also been completed and Phase II of the project has begun in earnest. In the second phase, we will be detailing & integrating house to house survey with the measurement of only properties with deviations.”

2 lakh Sq. meters of deviated property has been identified. Huge amount of data cleansing has also been completed since to segregate various govt. owned properties like Defence, Docks, Port trust, Aarey Colony, State government and central Government owned, reserved properties. All documented data will be integrated using GIS reference along with 360 degree panoramic image (point in time) data through a centralized system which will insure all Corporation officer assess the same data in uniform format thereby reducing dependency of top management on field staff.

At the same time performance of field officers can be closely monitored at a micro level. Services under the said technology can be further extended to ULBs for property tax information, road information solution, water tax mapping and validation, hoarding data, water bodies mapping, tree census data (Validation), water and sewer utility (super surface) data, telecom tower data (revenue enhancement), Solid waste pick-up, mapping and tracking besides Electric pole data & maintenance, among others.

