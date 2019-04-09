CIO Unplugged: KRC Murty, Head of RTB, Kotak Mahindra Bank

Great advice was given to me during the early phase of my career

My professional journey gave me the opportunity to work with one of the best leaders. I would credit my first manager for giving me the right direction. I was given the freedom to try what I wanted to and was never reprimanded for making mistakes. I was inspired to be a ‘people’s person’, a leader and not a manager. There is a huge difference between the two. I learned that learning is a constant process and I have to be on my toes every day and treat every day as if it were my first. I have imbibed some of these tips and am sincerely thankful to my mentors for their valuable contribution in my professional life.

How do I perceive myself as a team leader?

I am not a micromanager. I see myself as a leader who encourages innovative thoughts and gives the team the freedom to make decisions. I try to get the best out of people that will enable them to flourish in their careers. I give equal opportunity to all and foster learning and a culture of knowledge-sharing.

How do I define myself as a business strategist?

There is no service called IT, without business. You need to align your strategy with your business teams, understand their requirements, be a part of their growth story, and execute accordingly. I look to create a strategy for the medium term (one-two years) in collaboration with the business and support units.

The IT function and the business are two very important parts of an organisation. Both have to complement each other for smooth functioning. Without IT supports, business will not be able to deliver the digital-first world. IT and business must work closely together to achieve a single goal.

An overrated technology

Even as blockchain may provide various benefits, I would advise pursuing a slow and steady approach in adopting this technology.

The leader I admire

I admire my first manager and Steve Jobs. Both of them are an inspiration to me and I learn from them to this day.

Things I like doing when I am not at work

Apart from being an IT Leader, I like traveling and exploring new places. I participate in marathons and often writes blogs.

(The views expressed are solely of KRC Murty)

