Intel to open design centre in Hyderabad

Intel Corporation will open its new design and engineering centre in Hyderabad on December 2. “Happy to share that global tech leader Intel will be unveiling their new design and engineering centre in Hyderabad on December 2. Excited that this will further boost Hyderabad’s position as a key product innovation destination,” Telangana’s Information Technology Minister K. T. Rama Rao tweeted.

The US-based firm has set up the huge facility at Salarpuria Knowledge City in the IT corridor of Madhapur. The firm is reported to have taken four floors on lease for the centre, which will have seating capacity of 1,500.

It was in November last year that the minister had made the announcement of Intel setting up shop here after Intel India country head Nivruti Rai had met him.

Intel, which has completed 20 years in India, earlier this year acquired part of Ineda Systems, a Hyderabad-based semiconductor design startup. The US-based firm acquired 100 engineers of Ineda for their skills in graphics, an area on which the design and engineering centre is likely to focus along with Artificial Intelligence and 5G.

Intel facility will be the latest addition to the list of marquee names in Hyderabad that includes Microsoft, Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon. Intel facility has come up three months after US-based e-commerce giant Amazon opened its largest office building anywhere in the world.

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus also launched its largest R&D centre in Hyderabad. Last year, US-based semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company Qualcom announced $400 million investment in setting up its largest outside the US in Hyderabad.

