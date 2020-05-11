IT firms in Hyderabad told to gradually ramp up operations

Read Article

With the information technology companies in Hyderabad allowed to resume operations with 33 per cent workforce following relaxations in Covid-19 lockdown norms, the police has asked them to gradually ramp up their work without rushing.

The IT/ITES companies were asked to follow a staggered ramp-up plan to reach this 33 per cent workforce limit in a phased manner. It also clarified that 33 per cent of staff strength is across all shifts, including critical operations during night hours and contract staff.

They were also asked to follow staggered timings — login between 7 am to 10 am and logout between 3 pm and 6 pm.

Movements are strictly restricted between 7 pm and 7 am in view of the night curfew.

The IT sector was issued guidelines at a meeting Cyberabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar had with industry bodies ASCSC, HYSEA and NASSCOM along with the IT/ITES industry leaders.

It was also made clear that authorization letters for employees and cabs are strictly to be utilized for the purpose of travelling from home to office and back home. Every employee must carry an authority letter along with an ID card to commute to and for work.

Companies can engage buses to the maximum extent, following social distancing norms to reduce the number of individual vehicles on the road.

Companies have to ensure that all health, safety and hygiene measures are taken care of as per the guidelines issued by the Telangana Health Department like ensuring wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing, sanitizing, and hand washing.

Social distancing norms will apply for all vehicles used by employees, including those operated by companies like cabs and buses. Two passengers, including a driver, are allowed for 4-wheelers while pillion riding is not permitted on two-wheelers. Company buses can be plied with 50 per cent occupancy.

The police also issued directions that no gathering of employees be allowed outside IT parks and campuses which encourages street hawkers and other activities on roads.

The IT firms were asked not to operate the cafeteria until further notice. No socializing or gathering of employees in common areas within the IT companies or IT parks will be allowed.

In financial year 2018-19, the IT industry in Hyderabad had over 5.43 lakh employees working in 1,500 companies with annual exports of over Rs 1.09 lakh crore.

