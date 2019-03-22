J&K ropes in Tata to promote ITeS

The Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to rope in the Tatas to promote IT-enabled services (ITeS) in the state. An official statement here said, ” K Skandan, advisor to state governor, met Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran in Mumbai to work out modalities for involvement of the corporate sector for institutionalised development of the IT sector in J&K.”

Kashmir University Vice-Chancellor Talat Ahmad, state IT Secretary Saugat Biswas and Jammu and Kashmir State Industrial Development Corp Managing Director Ravinder Kumar were also present at the meeting, it said.

“The Chairman Tata Sons discussed the skill requirement in IT sector and its linkage with industry and tourism sectors in the State and also boosting market opportunities for handicraft, handloom and horticulture sectors through value addition and enhancing the demand for local products,” it said.

Detailed discussions were also held on how to link the educational institutions including universities in Jammu and Kashmir with the skill development initiative in the IT sector “to channelise the energies and harness the potential of the local youth towards this promising technological area.”

The statement said discussions were also held regarding establishment of Business Process Outsourcing (BPOs) at district-level in the state to create job opportunities for local youth.

“Tata Sons Chairman informed the advisor that a team from TCS (Tata Consultancy Services) would visit J&K soon to take the latest initiative forward and look into the plans for development of the State in multiple sectors including IT and related fields to gainfully provide opportunities for the local youth.

“The advisor assured the Tata Sons Chairman of full support from the State Government in its endeavour to promote IT skills in an institutionalised manner”, it added.

