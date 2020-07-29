NASSCOM OPENS UP NOMINATIONS FOR EMERGE 50 AWARDS

Read Article

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) announced the nomination of the 12th edition of Emerge 50 awards, India’s most prestigious and prominent awards in the Software Product Industry. Each year, NASSCOM Emerge 50 awards acknowledge India’s most innovative and emerging software product companies who have the potential to become future leaders. The 12th edition of the awards is set to be bigger and bolder with India’s product landscape now exceeding the limit of software and finding synergies in hardware and other bodies of science. The virtual award ceremony is scheduled for November 5th, 2020.

With Zinnov as knowledge partner, this year the award categories are aligned to reflect & capture the current business transformational areas; the nomination categories are – FinTech, Health Tech, Retail Tech, Logistics & Supply Chain, SaaS, Enterprise, Bharat, IoT Hardware & devices, Strategic sector & Cybersecurity.

Emerge 50 awards have grown exponentially since its inception in 2009. The awards have been successful in identifying the right pool of companies that have continuously matured since the time of winning. A recent analysis of these companies has confirmed that out of 525 unique winners, 395+ are still active & 85+ companies have made successful exits. These leagues of companies have raised a total of $2.6 Billion equity funding post winning the awards. The league has so far witnessed the emergence of two unicorns – Druva & Freshworks & has about Six in making namely Innovacer, RazorPay, Vedantu, Uniphore, Capillary, Whatfix.

Expressing her thoughts, Debajni Ghosh, President, NASSCOM, said, “India’s burgeoning product landscape, today stands at an exciting growth curve. Its emerging tech start-ups have shown tremendous resilience during the current pandemic and are pivoting to newer business avenues and growth curves, with the advent of emerging technologies. Deep technology is no longer something brewing out of an R&D facility, but a tangible, exciting prospect, enriching lives and enhancing the country’s innovation potential. NASSCOM is proud to announce the nominations for the next generation of start-up powerhouses and emerging companies that the world watches out for!”

Emerge 50 is synonymous with high caliber, innovative software product companies helmed by never-say-die entrepreneurs and has been consistently successful in spotting these emerging companies way before they achieve their pinnacle. The award brings wide industry exposure, worldwide recognition of innovative excellence & access to business connects.

