Tech Mahindra inaugurates technology centre in Missouri

IT major Tech Mahindra has inaugurated a new technology centre near St Louis in US’ Missouri state that emphasises on strategic collaboration and aims to create a future-ready technology workforce in the US. The centre intends to create local employment opportunities and will leverage Tech Mahindra’s learning and development platforms to help train local talent in key digital skills.

“Tech Mahindra’s investment in the experiential learning programme designed for our students and young professionals, along with creation of local employment opportunities, will further support us in building the future of St. Louis,” Bill Hennessy, O’Fallon City Mayor, said in a statement.

Located in O’Fallon – a city in St Louis metropolitan area, the centre would focus on developing cutting-edge technologies in areas such as micro services, automation, Artificial Intelligence, security, machine learning, cloud computing, big data, data and analytics, and Blockchain.

“We look forward to seeing the innovations that come out of this centre as we develop real-world solutions for a digital future,” said CP Gurnani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra.

