US IT firm Apolis to open at Technopark Trivandrum

IT / ITeSIndustries
By IANS
0

Leading US-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software and e-commerce company Apolis has signed up with the locally-based Technopark to set up its Global Delivery Centre (GDC). In India, Apolis presently has offices in Gurugram, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai.

The company is headquartered at El Segundo, California, and also has a presence in China.

The GDC at Technopark will deliver a transformative and world class experience for its global customer base by establishing a cognitive practice, powering, thereby, its ERP service offering, a company statement said.

“Our Global Delivery Centre at Thiruvananthapuram is part of our preparation to win with great talent and fantastic location,” said Apolis CEO Amar Shokeen.

“With Apolis deciding to set up their operations, we have 410 companies operating out of Technopark,” Technopark CEO Hrishikesh Nair said.


