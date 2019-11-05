Wabtec Corporation collaborates with Wipro for cloud-first application migration

Wabtec Corporation has announced a strategic initiative with Wipro to transition business-critical applications to cloud. This is part of Wabtec’s recent merger with GE Transportation. Wipro will deliver digital transformation through a cloud-first approach for Wabtec, riding on its digital capabilities and end-to-end expertise of migrating customer applications to a multi-cloud environment. Wipro’s Cloud Studio Platform and integrated partner ecosystem, coupled with factory-based industrial, repeatable and scalable approach will help Wabtec achieve enhanced business outcomes.

“This cloud-first mindset is unique for industrial companies and represents an innovative and agile approach to produce transformation at scale. It is also exciting that one of our critical executions in integration with Wabtec is being driven out of Bangalore, where Wabtec has one of its largest engineering and technology centers,” said Jagdish Belwal, Vice President and CIO, International Programs, Wabtec Corporation.

The Application Factory approach centralises migration activities and is designed to yield significant cost benefits and enhanced cloud operations considering its scale, complexity and aggressive timelines.

“We are very excited to enter this strategic collaboration with Wabtec. We have been able to simplify complex processes with an integrated blueprint for cloud migration. As Wabtec adopts the cloud, our experience and expertise will enable them to achieve their objectives faster and cost effectively,” said Milan Rao, President – Manufacturing Business Unit, Wipro Limited.

Wabtec Corporation has a large engineering base in Bangalore and has supplied over 100 diesel locomotives to Indian Railways, supplied products and solutions to Metro and Indian Railway projects in India.

