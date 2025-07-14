How Jaquar Group is reimagining digital agility with AI and Data

At a time when digital transformation is no longer a choice but a necessity, Jaquar Group — a global leader in complete bathroom and lighting solutions — is setting benchmarks for how legacy organisations can successfully embrace change. Speaking at the Tech Senate Jaipur, organised by Express Computer, Ninad Raje, Group CIO, Jaquar, shared practical insights on driving digital agility through a blend of technology, data, and culture.

“The future doesn’t just happen — the future gets happened,” remarked Raje during his engaging session. “It’s not about jargon or technology for technology’s sake. It’s about solving real business problems at speed,” he added.

Data at the core of transformation

Raje highlighted how Jaquar’s transformation journey began with a ruthless focus on data hygiene. Outdated, scattered spreadsheets — long the bane of manufacturing organisations — were systematically eliminated in favour of centralised, AI-driven dashboards. “Without clean, accessible data, AI cannot deliver its full potential,” he stressed.

These real-time dashboards now empower leadership teams with instant insights, enabling faster decision-making across 55 countries, 12,000 users, 8 manufacturing plants, and over 10k dealers. “What we achieved was not just about tools but changing mindsets. From reactive spreadsheets to proactive intelligence in the palm of your hand,” said Raje.

AI in action: From forecasting to relationships

Jaquar’s digital initiatives leverage AI for predictive analytics, opportunity scoring, and workflow optimisation. From manufacturing forecasts to lead qualification, AI helps anticipate challenges and opportunities with precision.

Raje shared a simple yet profound principle driving their AI adoption:

“Let AI book the meetings; let humans build the relationships.”

According to him, technology should free people to focus on what truly matters — creativity, collaboration, and customer engagement.

Building a digital-first culture

Beyond tools and dashboards, Jaquar’s success lies in its cultural shift. Raje pointed out the importance of driving adoption through unconventional methods — such as publishing a playful yet effective “Wall of Pain” (later humorously upgraded to the “Wall of Shame”) to encourage accountability and adoption across teams.

Training programs now ensure every employee is well-versed in new technologies, underscoring Jaquar’s commitment to digital literacy across its global footprint.

What’s next: AI’s expanding role

Looking ahead, Raje outlined opportunities in autonomous agents, real-time sentiment analysis, and generative AI for hyper-personalised customer engagement. He advocates a structured AI roadmap — 30 days for readiness audits, 60 days for deployment, and 90 days to integrate AI into daily business rhythms.

“Start small, scale fast, and always measure impact,” Raje advised, emphasizing that transformation is a continuous journey, not a one-off project.