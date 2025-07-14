Quantum resilience will define the next generation of trust

By Ruchin Kumar – VP, South Asia, Futurex

We’ve spent the better part of two decades building digital systems on the bedrock of encryption. And for years, we’ve trusted encryption to quietly do its job, safeguarding data, securing transactions, underpinning trust. But that bedrock is now shifting, and trust is being tested the future of computing. Because the assumptions these systems are built on, about what can and can’t be solved, are being rewritten by quantum computing.

Quantum computers aren’t science fiction anymore. They’re progressing fast enough that global institutions, standards bodies and even national governments are beginning to redraw the rules. It’s not a question of if quantum computers will upend traditional encryption methods like RSA and ECC. It’s a question of when, and when it happens, entire systems of financial networks, national ID platforms, health records and communications could be exposed. Recognising this, the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has already begun formalising post-quantum cryptographic standards, including Kyber and Dilithium, with plans to phase out legacy encryption by 2030.

Some see artificial intelligence as the ultimate answer to evolving threats. And yes, AI helps especially in spotting anomalies or predicting breaches. But here’s the catch: both defenders and attackers can harness AI. When both sides have the same tools, the advantage doesn’t last. What does last is foundational security and that’s where post-quantum cryptography (PQC) comes in.

Unlike classical encryption, PQC is built to hold up even when assumptions of computational difficulty no longer apply. And beyond PQC, technologies like Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) shift the focus entirely from hard-to-solve math to laws of physics. In QKD, the mere act of trying to intercept the key changes its quantum state, alerting both parties to the breach. It’s security that’s built into nature itself.

In India, the digital infrastructure that comprises of Aadhaar, UPI, DigiLocker, ONDC and the recent Digicode touches billions of lives. These systems are built to last for generations. which means the encryption protecting them needs to be future-ready too. That’s why quantum safety has evolved into a policy-level imperative.

India, to its credit, is preparing. The ₹6,000 crore National Quantum Mission launched in 2023 is focused on quantum computing, secure networks, and technologies like QKD which uses the fundamental laws of physics to detect interception attempts in real time. The DRDO has conducted successful QKD tests, and IIT Delhi has demonstrated quantum-secure communication over 380 kilometers of telecom fibre, which only indicate that quantum-secure infrastructure is already taking shape in the country. Adding to this, the DRDO recently launched the Quantum Technology Research Centre to further bolster indigenous quantum capabilities for strategic & defence applications.

Quantum safety ensures that the digital trust we’ve built across finance, governance, and daily life can survive the next wave of innovation. In the coming years, we’re likely to see new compliance frameworks that go beyond data privacy and cyber hygiene, asking more pointed questions: Can your cryptographic systems evolve? Are you ready for hybrid algorithms? Are your key management systems agile enough to transition?

For forward-thinking organisations, the answer lies in building for cryptographic agility, deploying systems that can adapt, interoperate, and evolve alongside new standards without needing to be ripped out and replaced. Quantum resilience will be the standard by which digital infrastructure is judged by governments, regulators, and the people who rely on it every day. The best time to begin the shift towards quantum safety was yesterday. The next best time is now.