edForce partners with Linux Foundation APAC to drive open-source upskilling at enterprise scale

edForce has entered an Authorised Training Partner collaboration with Linux Foundation APAC , regionally acknowledged as the gold standard in open-source innovation and training. This collaboration marks a significant step toward accelerating open-source talent development in India by delivering official, hands-on training programs in Linux, Kubernetes, DevOps, and cloud-native technologies.

Through this partnership, enterprises across India will now gain direct access to world-class, job-ready learning pathways designed to meet the fast-evolving demands of modern IT infrastructure and digital transformation.

The Linux Foundation plays a pivotal role in the tech ecosystem, supporting over 980 open source projects supported by more than 830,000 developers contributing to the code. Linux powers more than 90% of the world’s public cloud infrastructure, making technologies such as Linux and Kubernetes central to cloud, container, and automation strategies worldwide. Linux currently runs on 100% of the top 500 supercomputers, and Kubernetes is used by over 90% of organisations deploying containers.

“Linux Foundation APAC is excited to expand our offerings in India to include edForce, which will bring significant on-the-ground, localised delivery to one of the most important tech talent markets in the world,” said Clyde Seepersad, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Linux Foundation Education. “India represents an outstanding opportunity to grow and develop open source talent to meet the ever-growing demand for top-tier IT professionals across a broad range of technologies including Linux, Kubernetes, generative AI and cybersecurity.”

This partnership will enable edForce to deliver the Linux Foundation’s official training and certification programs through its CloudLabs platform, giving learners real-world training experience designed to build immediately applicable skills. These programs are more than certifications, they are tailored to help enterprises future-proof their workforce with capabilities that meet global benchmarks.

Ravi Kaklasaria, Co-founder & CEO of edForce, added “Enterprises today need teams that can hit-the-ground running in cloud-native environments. This collaboration allows us to offer hands-on, job-ready, open-source training that builds immediate value and long-term capability.”

Beyond education and certification, the partnership enables edForce to drive initiatives such as webinars, customised workshops, and community engagements supported by Linux Foundation APAC, to accelerate open-source adoption across industries like IT, telecom, BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing.