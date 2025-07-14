Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Mindsprint and Planview forge strategic partnership to transform digital value chains with integrated project and portfolio management

Mindsprint and Planview forge strategic partnership to transform digital value chains with integrated project and portfolio management

News
By Express Computer
0 1

Mindsprint announced a partnership with Planview, the leading platform for Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) and Digital Product Development (DPD). The partnership is designed to help enterprises streamline their digital value chains to unlock measurable improvements in productivity, efficiency, and innovation across their organisations, accelerating business value.

The partnership addresses critical enterprise challenges, including disconnected tools, siloed decision-making, and inefficient workflows that prevent organisations from delivering projects on time, within budget, and aligned with strategic goals. By combining Planview’s robust technology platform with Mindsprint’s proven implementation and consulting expertise, the alliance enables enterprises to build more connected, data-driven, and agile project and portfolio management ecosystems.

The collaboration reflects both companies’ shared vision that project and portfolio management (PPM) must evolve beyond an isolated function into an integrated discipline that drives strategic decision-making, enables cross-functional collaboration, and maximises enterprise-wide return on investment.

“We’re excited to partner with Planview to help businesses move past fragmented approaches and embrace a more intelligent, integrated way of managing their project portfolios,” said Suresh Sundararajan, CEO of Mindsprint. “This is not just a tactical collaboration, it’s a long-term strategic partnership. Together, we’re creating a unified platform that brings speed, visibility, and control to the heart of enterprise operations. As organisations evolve, we see this partnership emerging as an enabler of transformation and driving continuous value.”

“Mindsprint’s depth of expertise and customer-first approach make them an ideal partner as we expand the reach and impact of Planview’s solutions,” said Vishal Dhawan, MD & President (APAC) at Planview. “As the undisputed leader in enterprise portfolio management, Planview empowers organisations at every maturity level to connect strategy to delivery, accelerate transformation, and drive measurable business outcomes. Mindsprint’s ability to tailor our solutions to complex enterprise environments ensures that customers realise immediate ROI, achieve strategic alignment, and see tangible impact right from the start.”

Mindsprint brings a holistic suite of services that complement Planview’s core offerings, including implementation, data analytics, system integration, reporting, and ongoing optimisation. The partnership delivers real-time performance visibility, enhanced market responsiveness, and empowers teams with tools and insights for faster, better decision-making.

Central to the offering is a robust platform experience that unifies data, processes, and teams, providing organisations with a single source of truth for all project and portfolio activities. Seamless integrations with enterprise tools like Jira, SAP, and Excel ensure cross-departmental connectivity without disrupting existing workflows.

The partnership focuses on removing organisational silos, aligning strategy to execution, and empowering teams at every level. From improving resource allocation to boosting reporting accuracy and governance, the alliance is designed to deliver tangible, lasting value that redefines project and portfolio success in modern enterprises.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image