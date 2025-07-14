Mindsprint and Planview forge strategic partnership to transform digital value chains with integrated project and portfolio management

Mindsprint announced a partnership with Planview, the leading platform for Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) and Digital Product Development (DPD). The partnership is designed to help enterprises streamline their digital value chains to unlock measurable improvements in productivity, efficiency, and innovation across their organisations, accelerating business value.

The partnership addresses critical enterprise challenges, including disconnected tools, siloed decision-making, and inefficient workflows that prevent organisations from delivering projects on time, within budget, and aligned with strategic goals. By combining Planview’s robust technology platform with Mindsprint’s proven implementation and consulting expertise, the alliance enables enterprises to build more connected, data-driven, and agile project and portfolio management ecosystems.

The collaboration reflects both companies’ shared vision that project and portfolio management (PPM) must evolve beyond an isolated function into an integrated discipline that drives strategic decision-making, enables cross-functional collaboration, and maximises enterprise-wide return on investment.

“We’re excited to partner with Planview to help businesses move past fragmented approaches and embrace a more intelligent, integrated way of managing their project portfolios,” said Suresh Sundararajan, CEO of Mindsprint. “This is not just a tactical collaboration, it’s a long-term strategic partnership. Together, we’re creating a unified platform that brings speed, visibility, and control to the heart of enterprise operations. As organisations evolve, we see this partnership emerging as an enabler of transformation and driving continuous value.”

“Mindsprint’s depth of expertise and customer-first approach make them an ideal partner as we expand the reach and impact of Planview’s solutions,” said Vishal Dhawan, MD & President (APAC) at Planview. “As the undisputed leader in enterprise portfolio management, Planview empowers organisations at every maturity level to connect strategy to delivery, accelerate transformation, and drive measurable business outcomes. Mindsprint’s ability to tailor our solutions to complex enterprise environments ensures that customers realise immediate ROI, achieve strategic alignment, and see tangible impact right from the start.”

Mindsprint brings a holistic suite of services that complement Planview’s core offerings, including implementation, data analytics, system integration, reporting, and ongoing optimisation. The partnership delivers real-time performance visibility, enhanced market responsiveness, and empowers teams with tools and insights for faster, better decision-making.

Central to the offering is a robust platform experience that unifies data, processes, and teams, providing organisations with a single source of truth for all project and portfolio activities. Seamless integrations with enterprise tools like Jira, SAP, and Excel ensure cross-departmental connectivity without disrupting existing workflows.

The partnership focuses on removing organisational silos, aligning strategy to execution, and empowering teams at every level. From improving resource allocation to boosting reporting accuracy and governance, the alliance is designed to deliver tangible, lasting value that redefines project and portfolio success in modern enterprises.