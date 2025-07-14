Express Computer

Consistent unveils new line of high-performance keyboard range

Consistent has announced the launch of four new feature-packed keyboards – Consistent Waves, Consistent Moonlite, Consistent STORM, and Consistent PARADOX. Designed to cater to diverse user needs from everyday computing to high-performance gaming, the new range delivers a perfect balance of style, precision, and durability.

Consistent Waves Wired Keyboard (CTGK1110)

A perfect fit for everyday office and home computing, the Waves Wired Keyboard offers effortless usability with USB Plug-and-Play functionality and compatibility with Windows systems. The keyboard features soft keystrokes for comfortable typing, a slim and stylish design that complements modern workspaces, and a long-lasting copper-wired construction with a 1.5-meter cable for flexibility in setup.

Consistent Moonlite Wired RGB Keyboard (CTGK1113)

Bringing together functionality and style, the Moonlite Keyboard is a standout for both gamers and professionals. It features a vibrant RGB LED lighting effect, a noise-free typing experience, and a slim design that fits any setup. Designed to be water-resistant for added durability, it also includes 26-key anti-ghosting to ensure accurate input even during fast-paced use.

Consistent STORM Gaming Triple Mode Wireless RGB Keyboard (CTGK1130)

Created for gamers and power users, the STORM Keyboard offers triple mode wireless connectivity for ultimate flexibility, including USB Plug-and-Play support. It features vibrant RGB backlighting and a sleek, slim profile. With 19-key anti-ghosting, it ensures quick and accurate response times, making it ideal for competitive play and multitasking alike.

Consistent PARADOX Gaming Wired Keyboard (CTGK1112)

Designed with gaming aesthetics in mind, the PARADOX Keyboard features dynamic rainbow breath lighting to elevate any gaming station. It comes with USB Plug-and-Play ease, crisp keystrokes for responsive control, and a 1.5-meter cable for convenient desk management — all packed into a sleek wired build that delivers both performance and visual flair.

