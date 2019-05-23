Mobile app helps Raymond establish direct connect with retailers

Raymond is a known name in the Indian textile industry. In an effort to bring in digital automation to the sales process, the firm developed a mobile app called ‘Midas’ for its trade partners. The app is an initiative to help the firm connect retailers and dealers in the clothing and textile space. Previously, the firm’s retailers and wholesale players used to book orders either in trade shows or by calling the sales team. This sometimes led to delay in the confirmation of orders and late delivery of goods.

The Midas app enables the channel partners of Raymond to place orders for a wide range of different product categories. The app also enables the brand to stay connected with its dealers as well as make them aware of the campaigns, promotional activities, events and give them complete catalogue view of the product availability.

Today, using the app, retailers or dealers can just download the app and log in using preregistered user details. Dealers can place orders from anywhere and anytime. The app gives instant confirmation and assures express delivery of goods. The app has helped in demand forecasting for Raymond and hence reduced wastage in the system.

As a result of this app, there has been a complete paradigm shift in the business process typically followed by textile dealers. The Midas app allows Raymond to have a direct connect with the customer anytime and anywhere in the country. Most significantly, this has given visibility and connectivity of retailers under different wholesale players to Raymond which was not there earlier. It has enabled the company to get connected with its retailers and dealers for the real time transaction and engagement. The same system is linked to the auto replenishment system designed for wholesalers. With the help of this technology solution, the company has generated business worth Rs 60 crores within a short span of six months.

