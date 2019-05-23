Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Mobile app helps Raymond establish direct connect with retailers

ManufacturingMobility
By Srikanth RP
0 9

Raymond is a known name in the Indian textile industry.  In an effort to bring in digital automation to the sales process, the firm developed a mobile app called ‘Midas’ for its trade partners. The app is an initiative to help the firm connect retailers and dealers in the clothing and textile space.  Previously, the firm’s retailers and wholesale players used to book orders either in trade shows or by calling the sales team. This sometimes led to delay in the confirmation of orders and late delivery of goods.

The Midas app enables the channel partners of Raymond to place orders for a wide range of different product categories. The app also enables the brand to stay connected with its dealers as well as make them aware of the campaigns, promotional activities, events and give them complete catalogue view of the product availability.

Today, using the app, retailers or dealers can just download the app and log in using preregistered user details. Dealers can place orders from anywhere and anytime. The app gives instant confirmation and assures express delivery of goods. The app has helped in demand forecasting for Raymond and hence reduced wastage in the system.

As a result of this app, there has been a complete paradigm shift in the business process typically followed by textile dealers. The Midas app allows Raymond to have a direct connect with the customer anytime and anywhere in the country.  Most significantly, this has given visibility and connectivity of retailers under different wholesale players to Raymond which was not there earlier. It has enabled the company to get connected with its retailers and dealers for the real time transaction and engagement. The same system is linked to the auto replenishment system designed for wholesalers. With the help of this technology solution, the company has generated business worth Rs 60 crores within a short span of six months.

 


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com

Srikanth RP

Srikanth is an award winning journalist with more than 16 years of experience. In 2010 and 2013, Srikanth received the Polestar award for Excellence in IT Journalism, from the PoleStar Foundation, an independent trust established in 1998 to recognize Excellence in Business and IT Journalism.

In the past, Srikanth has led the editorial operations for InformationWeek (UBM) and Dataquest (CyberMedia). Srikanth has also been associated with Patni Computer Systems and Capgemini India, in marketing and communications roles. He can be reached at srikanth.rp@expressindia.com

