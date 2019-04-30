Suprajit Engineering deploys Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform

Dassault Systèmes today announced that Suprajit Engineering, India’s largest cable maker and worlds largest in the two-wheeler cable market, has deployed Dassault Systèmes’ 3DEXPERIENCE platform to improve productivity and reduce cycle time.

Dassault Systèmes’ “Bid to Win” industry solution experience enables teams to analyze opportunities, win optimal new business, design, engineer, validate, manufacture, and deliver on time, to meet customers’ satisfaction. This adoption will enable Suprajit Engineering to benefit from an integrated solution, providing a centralized ‘single source of truth’ when syncing multi-site projects, development changes, product data and requirements management.

Ashutosh Rai, Head of Suprajit Technology Centre, said “The adoption of the “Bid to Win” industry solution experience based on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform will help us in managing the product and process data including tracking and tracing the timelines and deliverables related to new product development and advanced product quality planning processes. It will also help us effective change management in handling frequent changes coming from customers as well as internal process improvements. Further the platforms agility in bid management and in responding to response for quotations effectively within time will help us meet our customer requirements in a cost efficient way.”

Today, automotive companies and suppliers are facing several challenges ranging from business diversification, expanding customer base and portfolio, and innovating new products, while keeping in mind evolving customer needs. In this competitive market, companies need to produce best-in-class and environmentally friendly technology with zero defect design and production. Therefore, they require efficient and cost-effective manufacturing with lower procurement costs and rationalized engineering and production resources.

Samson Khaou, Managing Director, Dassault Systèmes India said, “The Indian automotive industry especially the supplier ecosystem needs to digitalize their production and manufacturing process aligning to local and global demands of OEMs and push from customers. The 3DEXPERIENCE platform provides a comprehensive solution to this demand.” He also added, “EDS Technologies is our Value Solutions partner and with their reach and expertise to deploy the 3DEXPERIENCE platform across the facilities of Suprajit Engineering we have been able amplify their product development and manufacturing process for their domestic and international customers.”

S Senthil, President, EDS Technologies said, “We enabled the customer to Go Live in 15 plants across the globe successfully, with standardized part management and quality processes. The entire data is now migrated to the platform and serves as a single source of truth for the entire organization. ”

