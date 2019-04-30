Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Digital Transformation Series ~ Sanjay Kumar, CEO, Bhopal Smart City

Since its inception, Bhopal Smart City has been playing a critical role in improving Bhopal’s infrastructure. In an interaction with Express Computer, Sanjay Kumar, CEO, Bhopal Smart City, shares how they are leveraging emerging technologies like AI, Cloud and Analytics to provide next generation service to citizens


