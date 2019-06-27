Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Unlimit launches Intellifactory for ‘smart’ manufacturing industry

ManufacturingIoT
By Express Computer
0 0

Unlimit, part of the Reliance ADA Group, has launched Intellifactory, a smart factory solution for manufacturing companies. This IIoT solution has features such as instant alerts on device disconnection, notifications on text and emails, easy integration and flexible configuration, real-time connectivity and rapid implementation.

Presently, India is keen on adopting Industry 4.0 and has taken several initiatives. In such a scenario, Unlimit Intellifactory has been designed in a way that it can be useful to a myriad range of industries including automotive, pharma, petroleum, chemicals.

Addressing to the needs of Industry 4.0, Unlimit Intellifactory can provide real time secured data and analytics, facilitate faster decision making, helps in producing a comparative analysis of the machines located across different plants.

“Today India is at the peak of technological advancements, and it is the right time for IoT to become mainstream. Every manufacturing enterprise wants to build a Smart Manufacturing model that suits specific business needs and one that is viable and relevant in the context. The current challenge is to increase the productivity with the same setup and achieving efficiency with the optimum utilisation of all assets. Intellifactory is designed specifically to tackle these challenges faced by manufacturing industries,” explained Juergen Hase, CEO, Unlimit.

Unlimit Intellifactory is a modular solution with various manufacturing functions integrated on a common platform. It focuses on performance KPIs, energy management, manufacturing analytics and prescriptive maintenance of manufacturing units.


