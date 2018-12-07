5G is expected in India by 2022: TRAI Secy

The telecom sector will move to 5G by 2022 and access to digital platform will become highly advanced in the next five years, TRAI Secretary S K Gupta has said, adding that use of artificial intelligence and big data analytics is going to modify the behaviour of consumers. Gupta further said there have been dramatic changes in the media industry landscape and adoption of new technology will be key to success.

“The telecom sector is going to move to 5G by 2022 in the next five years’ time, access to digital platform will be very very advanced,” he said at an event organised by industry body CII. Gupta pointed out that today 400 million people in India have good quality internet access, so probability of more usage of media content through digital platform is very high.

Gupta also noted that nature and form of the media content development may also change because of the rise in use of smartphones. The TRAI secretary exhorted the media industry to try to meet expectations of consumers, focus more on their demand and on contents they like, to boost the consumption of the media content.

