After Jiofiber, Airtel Launches 1Gbps broadband plan

In a direct challenge to JioFiber, telecom major Bharti Airtel has launched its ultra-fast broadband offering, Airtel Xstream Fibre, at Rs 3,999. The announcement comes barely a week after Reliance Jio commercially rolled out its fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) service “JioFiber” across 1,600 cities in India where the users will have an integrated experience of broadband, on-demand entertainment, free HD voice calling, TV video calling and unlimited data, among others.

Besides “unlimited” broadband at 1Gbps speed, Airtel Xstream Fibre also offers “unlimited landline calls” to any network in India along with benefits such as three months Netflix subscription gift, one year Amazon Prime membership and access to premium content from ZEE5 and Airtel Xstream app, the company said.

Starting Wednesday, Airtel Xstream Fibre is available for users in in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Pune Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur and Ahmedabad.

The service will be rolled out in more markets over the coming months, Airtel said.

“With growing proliferation of 4K HD content, high end online gaming and IoT, we have introduced the 1Gbps Airtel Xstream Fibre for connected homes and premises where multiple users and devices are online concurrently,” said Sameer Batra, CEO — Broadband, Bharti Airtel.

“Along with Airtel Xstream devices and applications, our latest Fibre offering will deliver end-to-end experience to customers with blazing fast speeds and all the content you need on a single platform,” Batra added.

As part of the Airtel Xstream device portfolio, Airtel launched an Android based over-the-top (OTT) smart stick and an Android based 4k Hybrid Smart Box that brings satellite TV and OTT content together onto the TV screen with the convenience of a single device, making any regular TV a smart TV.

