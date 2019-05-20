Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

BSNL partners with Google to expand Wi-Fi footprint

BSNL is also taking steps to increase the rural Wi-Fi footprint, promoting the government’s ‘Digital India’ initiative

By IANS
On the occasion of World Telecom Day, state-run telecom company BSNL has partnered with Google to increase access to its Wi-Fi footprint in the country. With the launch of this service, people across the country will be able to enjoy BSNL’s free Wi-Fi services. BSNL is also taking steps to increase the rural Wi-Fi footprint, promoting the government’s ‘Digital India’ initiative.

“We have been partnering with various technology companies, upgrading our platform and increasing our customer reach in this era of ever-increasing demand of high speed internet,” said BSNL Director (CFA) Vivek Bansal.

BSNL Chairman Anupam Shrivastav performed the soft launch of the BSNL – Google Station free Wi-Fi services. There are 38,000 BSNL Wi-Fi hotspot locations operational in India. One can access these by buying Wi-Fi vouchers that are priced starting at Rs 19.


