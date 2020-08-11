Covid-19 has ‘permanently altered’ Indian consumers’ behaviour

Read Article

The Covid-19 pandemic has permanently altered consumer behaviour in India and nearly 90 per cent of those surveyed are making lasting changes to how they live, work and shop, and there is no going back to the pre-pandemic world for consumer brands, a new report said on Monday.

According to Accenture’s ‘Covid-19 Consumer Pulse Research’ that surveyed 2,500 consumers in India between March and June (among 45,000 globally), 85 per cent of consumers in the country said they shopped more health-consciously while 85 per cent said they were focused more on limiting food waste.

“The pandemic has taken a toll on brand loyalty and as consumers make more socially and environmentally sustainable and healthy choices, consumer goods companies must tailor their offerings accordingly and refresh their brand promise to meet these new requirements,” said Anurag Gupta, Managing Director and Lead, Strategy and Consulting, Accenture in India.

Consumers are more mindful of what they’re buying, striving to limit food waste, shopping more cost consciously and are making healthier and environmentally-sustainable choices.

The survey found that the pandemic is causing more people to shop for groceries online.

“While 71 per cent felt that quality, safety and trust are the most considered brand attributes in purchase decisions, 75 per cent said that they’re being more cost-conscious when shopping for products.

The demand for local goods and local brands is growing in the country, said the survey.

According to the survey, 74 per cent of Indian consumers bought locally-sourced products while 79 per cent of consumers wanted to shop at closer neighbourhood stores.

“Brands also need to look at ways to tap into the opportunities resulting from the demand for local and the emergence of the home as the new hub,” Gupta said.

–IANS

