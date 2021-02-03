Elon Musk takes a break from Twitter, again

Read Article

Elon Musk on Tuesday said that he is going to take a break from Twitter, a rare occurrence as the micro-blogging platform is his second home and a place to make announcements about his future plans.

In a tweet to his 44.8 million followers, Musk said: “Off Twitter for a while”.

The tweet is a repeat of Musk’s June 2020 tweet where he used the same words, to be back on the platform in two days.

This time, his followers were calmer in reacting, as they probably knew the Tesla and SpaceX CEO would be back in couple of days again.

“By choice or by force?” one follower posted.

“Twitter stock about to plummet,” another posted.

Musk increased his net wealth by $128.9 billion in 2020 and replaced Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world.

“Even Elon has to take a break…,” posted one follower.

Earlier in June 2019, Musk had tweeted: “Just deleted my Twitter account.” But he was back on the platform in a jiffy.

-IANS

