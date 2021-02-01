Express Computer


Home  »  Internet  »  Facebook open source platform gets over 1.2M followers

Facebook open source platform gets over 1.2M followers

InternetNewsOpen Source
By IANS
facebook live
0 13
Read Article

The open-source platform by Facebook has reached over 1.2 million followers on Github and engineers and developers across the world collaborated to make over 127,000 changes to the codebase.

In 2020, Facebook’s open source portfolio grew to over 700 active repositories, with more than 200 projects made public.

“There is no denying that 2020 was a challenging year for many of us in so many different ways. Despite these challenges, we saw more projects going live and more people contributing to the growth of open source worldwide,” said Suraj Subramanian from Facebook Open Source Platform.

Facebook continued its long-standing support of open source by joining the Linux Foundation and the Zephyr Project at the Platinum level and becoming a founding contributor of the Software Developer Diversity and Inclusion project.

Facebook has also partnered with Microsoft on extending a static analyser, Infer, to C# programming language.

“As a result of this collaboration, Microsoft published project Infer# to detect potential bugs like null-pointer dereference and resource leak or race conditions in the .NET ecosystem,” Subramanian said in a blog post.

Facebook also helped found MLCommons, an open engineering consortium for ML research and systems.

Researchers open sourced their implementation of a multilingual translation model that works for any pair of 100 languages without an English intermediary.?

“We remain committed to an inclusive payment technology that is also open source. We refreshed the developer experience for the Diem blockchain (formerly Libra) with new documentation and follow-along tutorials”.

-IANS


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

IANS
    Subscribe to our newsletter
    Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
    You can unsubscribe at any time
    You might also like More from author
    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    Virtual Data Summit

    Data Center & Infrastructure Digital Summit 2021

    Join India's Largest Virtual Summit on Data Center & Infrastructure & Attend live sessions by Data Domain Experts.
    REGISTER NOW
    close-link
    Attend India's largest Virtual Summit on Data Center & Infrastructure
    Register Now!
    close-image