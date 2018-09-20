fbpx
HFCL gets Rs 611 crore order from BSNL for broadband in Madhya Pradesh

By PTI
Telecom equipment maker HFCL has received advance purchase order worth Rs 611 crore from state-run BSNL for broadband connectivity in Madhya Pradesh. The contract is for the survey, procurement, supply, trenching, laying, installation, testing and maintenance of optical fibre cable (OFC), accessories and GPON equipment in Madhya Pradesh under Centre’s BharatNet programme, HFCL said in a BSE filing.

The total material cost and service cost are Rs 207 crore and Rs 245 crore, respectively aggregating to Rs 452 crore. “The company shall also provide operation and maintenance services for a period of seven years at a total cost of Rs 59 crore under this project,” it added.

Around 1,038 Gram Panchayats in 13 Blocks in Madhya Pradesh will get broadband connectivity with this project, Himachal Futuristic Communications (HFCL) said.


Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Comments

