Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

How does Google make money from its search service?

InternetNews
By Bloomberg
0 26

Google’s main search business uses mostly anonymous queries to make money, the company’s chief legal officer said. In search ads, where the Alphabet Inc. unit makes most of its profit, more than 90 per cent of the value is in the search itself “because it provides such a strong signal,” Kent Walker told journalists in Munich during the unveiling of a security centre in the German city.

Another five per cent comes from people’s location and the rest from other information, he said, without elaborating.

The company has been rolling out new privacy features in the wake of a global crackdown on how the world’s largest technology companies collect and use personal information to make money.

Google dominates online advertising, with about $116 billion in ad sales last year. Walker’s comments came on the same day the company unveiled a slew of new ad formats.


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bloomberg
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Advertisement

Join Our Newsletter Today!

Stay updated with all latest updates from the world of Business Technology, get exclusive invites to our upcoming events & much more.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Subscribe Now!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
We respect your privacy.
close-link