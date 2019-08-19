Huawei to unveil its own mapping service ‘Map Kit’

In a bid to challenge Google Maps, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei is planning to unveil its own mapping service known as Map Kit.

Map Kit would offer developers a street navigation system as well as a way to show users real-time traffic conditions. It would support augmented-reality mapping and would not be for direct consumer use, The Verge quoted a Huawei executive as saying.

In addition, the Map Kit would offer real-time traffic conditions and lane change recognition features. The service is also said to be available in 40 languages and tipped to launch in October.

Last week, the Chinese tech giant unveiled HarmonyOS – referred to as HongmengOS in China – which is aimed at reducing the company’s reliance on Google-developed Android OS.

Focused on improved cross-platform working, Harmony OS would work across a wide range of devices including smart speakers, automobiles, computers, smart watches, wireless earbuds apart from smartphones and tablets.

