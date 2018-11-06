fbpx
MahaIT appoints Sterlite Tech to implement MahaNet project in the state

Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation Limited (MahaIT), a state-led nodal agency, aims to connect approximately 13,000 gram panchayats through the MahaNet-I project

By Express Computer
Data network solutions company Sterlite Tech has bagged a Rs 1,512 crore MahaNet-I project for the implementation of BharatNet II in Maharashtra. Maharashtra Information Technology Corporation Limited (MahaIT), a state-led nodal agency, aims to connect approximately 13,000 gram panchayats through the MahaNet-I project. As a leading implementation partner, Sterlite Tech will connect 4,045 gram panchayats across eight districts of Maharashtra, impacting over 7.5 million citizens.

Elaborating on the project, SVR Srinivas, Chairman and MD – MahaIT and Principal Secretary – IT, Government of Maharashtra, said, “Sterlite Tech will design, build and manage a carrier-grade network, capable of riding gigabit-ready broadband applications to the last-mile. The company has successfully rolled out broadband networks for the Indian defence and for leading telcos, and now we are looking at them to bring in their technological expertise and best practices to MahaNet-I.”

Sterlite Tech was associated with BharatNet in phase I, and will now partner with Maharashtra for BharatNet phase II to enable integrated digital services to the last-mile.

KS Rao, CEO – Telecom Services Business, Sterlite Tech, added, “Ensuring e-connectivity to the villages through our unique Lead 360 deployment approach, we are creating a smarter digital network. Once the data transmission network is complete, it will ride various applications, including e-education, e-health and e-governance, thereby improving everyday living experiences of the citizens in the region.”


