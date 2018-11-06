Telecom analytics provider Subex appoints new CFO and COO

Telecom analytics company Subex has appointed new Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. The company said G S Venkatraman will be its new CFO. Venkatraman joins Subex from Mindtree where he was the Financial Controller. He has over 20 years of experience across all facets of the Finance function. The company has also appointed Shankar Roddam as Chief Operating Officer. Shankar, a veteran of 22 years, returns to the company for a second stint from Plivo.

Previously, Shankar worked with Subex for 10 years where he was part of the Executive team in the capacity of Head – Emerging Markets and played a key role in establishing and setting up the Sales and Channel network in emerging markets. He also played an instrumental role during the initial growth phase of Subex. Shankar brings with him extensive international experience and the ability to scale businesses in highly competitive environments in the SaaS space

“Every organization today has started on their digital transformation journey in some form or the other. To drive real business value from this transformation, these organizations require the support of strong technology partners to provide innovative solutions. Riding this wave of demand, we are pleased to have ended this quarter on a strong note, having achieved our targets. We closed a number of new marquee customer wins and witnessed good traction from the APAC, MENA, and Africa markets,” said Vinod Kumar, Managing Director & CEO, Subex Limited.

“On the product front, we are continuing to see good traction for our cutting-edge IoT Security solution portfolio and closed our first smart city deal with the Town of Florence, Arizona. We also launched new products like Machine Learning infused Fraud Management solutions (specifically towards SIM Box and IRSF) and analytics solution called ACT (Analytics Centre of Trust). We as a company are continuously evolving to meet our customer’s need and hence It is critical to strengthen our talent pool,” Kumar said.

“We are focussing on hiring the best talent available in the market and deploying training programmes to upskill our current employees. Another positive sign of the great work we are doing is that several ex-Subexians are returning to be part of this exciting journey we have undertaken,” he said.

Subex informed that Town of Florence, Arizona, USA has chosen it to cybersecure their critical public infrastructure. When Florence launches its smart cities project, Subex will continue to be the cybersecurity partner for all projects coming under the plan.

