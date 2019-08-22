MG Motor India teams with Cognizant to create omnichannel experience in India’s first ‘Connected Internet Car’

Cognizant has announced that it has designed and implemented a digital solution enabling MG Motor India to deliver a seamless and intuitive brand experience to customers of the Hector SUV – the country’s first ‘connected internet car’.

The next-generation customer experience and enterprise management solution forms the backbone of MG Motor’s integrated marketing and customer engagement program across multiple channels and touchpoints.

Cognizant has developed the hyper-personalised digital channels with Adobe Experience Cloud. It enables a consistent, high-quality experience for current as well as prospective customers as they interact with MG Motor India representatives throughout the pre-sales, sales and post-sales lifecycles.

Cognizant also designed and developed an enterprise planning and management platform, based on SAP technology, which optimises key enterprise processes including production, sales, distribution, materials/warehouse management, and finance for better operational efficiency and agility.

The digital solution has enabled MG Motor India to extend its feature-rich, in-car connected vehicle experience to all phases of a customer’s brand experience ― from consideration, evaluation, purchase to use. A data driven approach enables better customer and operational insights to provide information, experiences and services tailored to specific customer needs.

“As a brand, it has been our endeavor to look at new and innovative ways to excite our customers with experiences that truly stand out. In line with this vision, we are determined to create a customer experience outside the car that matches the deeply personal experience inside and while driving the car. We are pleased to partner with a digital technology leader like Cognizant to help us achieve this vision,” said Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India.

“Today’s digital native car buyers and drivers demand highly personalized and deeply engaging experiences. In the competitive automobile industry, companies are harnessing cutting-edge digital technologies to better integrate front and back office processes and deliver meaningful experiences to their customers, while also gaining operational efficiencies that help increase speed-to-market. We are very pleased to be a part of MG Motor’s maiden car launch in the Indian market. By offering hyper-personalization and a unique brand experience, MG Motor is setting a new standard in integrated customer experience,” said Jayajyoti Sengupta, Head of Asia-Pacific and Japan, Cognizant.

