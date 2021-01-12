Express Computer


Home  »  Internet  »  Now Paytm founder asks Indians to join Signal

Now Paytm founder asks Indians to join Signal

InternetMobilityNews
By IANS
0 14
Read Article

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who fought a bitter war with Google recently, took to Twitter on Monday and urged Indian users to move to encrypted Signal app and shun WhatsApp.

“They say market has power. We are the largest market. Here in India, WhatsApp/Facebook are abusing their monopoly & taking away millions of users’ privacy for granted. We should move on to @signalapp NOW. It is up to us to become victim or reject such moves,” Sharma said in a tweet.

Hike CEO Kavin Bharti Mittal has also said that Telegram and Signal are good options.

WhatsApp is asking its users to either give their consent to sharing data with Facebook or lose their accounts after February 8.

WhatsApp users in India and elsewhere who wish to join either Telegram, which has raced to cross 500 million users globally, or Signal, which is yet to reveal official user numbers, are currently confused as to which app to choose.

–IANS


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

IANS
    Subscribe to our newsletter
    Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
    You can unsubscribe at any time
    You might also like More from author
    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    Attend India's largest Virtual Summit on Data Center & Infrastructure
    Register Now!
    close-image