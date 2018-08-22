Ultimate magazine theme for WordPress.

Online platform launched to help rain-hit Kerala victims

InternetNews
By PTI
13

An online platform has been launched to help rain-hit victims of Kerala connect with people who are willing to throw open their houses for accommodation. The website ‘EachOneHostOne.com’, which was launched today by five Chennai entrepreneurs, helps the affected relocate to any safer place which has been offered near them.

A person who offers space will simply add his/her location and contact number to the website to help a victim reach him. “The idea was implemented within week after seeing the plight of the victims. The platform would continue to exist and can be used in the future in other locations too,” a team member and founder of a startup, Makesh Gopalakrishnan told reporters here.

The initiative also reduces the burden of the government to find rescue camps to accommodate the displaced, he added. Four others are part of the team.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Advertisement

PTI
Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe at any time
You might also like More from author
Comments

Advertisement

Join Our Newsletter Today!

Stay updated with all latest updates from the world of Business Technology, get exclusive invites to our upcoming events & much more.
*Terms and conditions apply.
Subscribe Now!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
We respect your privacy.
close-link