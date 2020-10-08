Express Computer


Home  »  Internet  »  Truecaller claims over 150mn daily active users in India

Truecaller claims over 150mn daily active users in India

InternetMobilityNews
By IANS
0 5
Read Article

Swedish caller identification app Truecaller on Wednesday claimed they now have 185 million monthly active users and over 150 million daily active users in India.

In addition, the platform said it has crossed 250 million monthly active users and 200 million daily active users globally.

Since the beginning of the year, Truecaller has increased its active users with more than 40 million users despite the pandemic.

“Truecaller was built with the vision to make communication more effective for everyone and this is what has fueled this spectacular growth over the years,” said Alan Mamedi, CEO and co-founder, Truecaller.

“This vision started with caller ID but now also offers so much more including SMS blocking and even digital loans”.

The company recently rolled out the ‘Spam Activity Indicator’ for Android users that will give detailed statistics on the spammer on their smartphones.

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with offices in Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Mumbai and Nairobi, Truecaller is being used for spam detection, fraud prevention, SMS filtering and caller ID.

–IANS


If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Advertisement

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

IANS
    Subscribe to our newsletter
    Sign up here to get the latest news, updates delivered directly to your inbox.
    You can unsubscribe at any time
    You might also like More from author

    Leave A Reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    Virtual Conference

    Leading the future for the connected world

    The ability to adapt to new technologies while supporting critical systems requires a smart network infrastructure.
    REGISTER NOW
    close-link
    Every company is looking at getting their employees back to work in the safest possible manner.
    Know more?
    close-image