Twitter launches Privacy Centre to host data protection info

Twitter has launched a Privacy Centre which will serve as a central place to disseminate information about its privacy and data protection related initiatives, announcements, new privacy products and communication about security incidents.

“We believe companies should be accountable to the people that trust them with their personal information, and responsible not only to protect that information but to explain how they do it,” Data Protection Officer Damien Kieran and Kayvon Beykpour, Product Lead at Twitter wrote in a blog post.

“That’s why we’re launching the Twitter Privacy Center to provide more clarity around what we’re doing to protect the information people share with us,” they wrote.

Twitter said it is continuing to invest in its “Data Management Organisation” so that it can always account for the data it has, how it is used, and when it is shared.

“To make sure everyone at Twitter is accountable, privacy and data protection is the heart of our 2020 company-wide priority to build products that earn the trust of people who use them,” Kieran and Beykpour wrote.

“Privacy by design is a priority with every product we build,” they added.

