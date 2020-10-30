Unicommerce enables omnichannel selling for retailers on Flipkart

Read Article

E-commerce focused software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform Unicommerce on Thursday announced a partnership with Flipkart to enable omni-channel selling for retailers.

The move will enable retail brands to sell faster by integrating the company’s offline stores.

Retail brands using Unicommerce’s omnichannel solution will be able to enjoy higher customer visibility and sell efficiently on Flipkart by getting a Flipkart Assured tag, the company said in a statement.

“The partnership with Flipkart will provide a much-needed opportunity to our 10,000+ seller base to meet the ever-evolving consumer demand,” said Kapil Makhija, CEO Unicommerce.

“We are confident that this integration will enable sellers to showcase a wider product portfolio, drive more visibility among consumers and enable faster delivery leading to higher business growth,” he added.

Unicommerce offers omnichannel solution which can be seamlessly integrated with all the leading marketplaces and website platforms, including Myntra Omnichannel, Amazon, Shopify, Magento etc, along with logistics providers such as FedEx, Delhivery etc. and ERP systems such as SAP, Navision etc.

Under this partnership, the retail brands selling on Flipkart with Unicommerce will be able to enjoy an array of benefits, the company said.

Unicommerce is processing over 700,000 order items per day, amounting to more than $2.5 billion GMV for over 10,000 registered customers across India, Middle East and Southeast Asia.

–IANS

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]