Zoom to notify users of meetings at risk of being disrupted

Video conferencing platform Zoom has launched a new feature called ‘At Risk Meeting Notifier that will help organisers identify which online meetings may be at the risk of being disrupted or ‘zoombombing.

The ‘At Risk Meeting Notifier’ scans public posts on social media sites and other public online resources for Zoom meeting links.

“When it finds publicly posted meeting information that indicates a given meeting may be at high risk of being disrupted, we notify account owners and admins by email,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Zoombombing episodes were quite widespread this year as people began using Zoom in the social distancing times during remote work.

The new feature is enabled by default and users don’t need to take any action for their accounts.

Zoom said that “if a given meeting is posted about many times or with certain known disruptor hashtags, we may flag it to you as being at high risk of being disrupted”.

The company said that if you would like to keep your meeting public, “we strongly recommend that you convert the meeting to a webinar, because a webinar will give you control over who participates with video, audio, chat, and screen sharing”.

Zoom said that at the end of Q2, it had approximately 370,200 customers with more than 10 employees, up approximately 458 per cent from the same quarter last fiscal year.

The video meeting app has also launched an online event platform and marketplace called OnZoom for paid users of the platform to create, host, and monetise events like fitness classes, concerts, stand-up or music lessons.

