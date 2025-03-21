How Vedanta Aluminium is Using AI-Powered Drones to Redefine Mine Safety and Efficiency

Mining is an industry where safety and operational efficiency are paramount, and technology is increasingly becoming the key differentiator. In a pioneering move, Vedanta Aluminium has unveiled an AI-powered drone surveillance solution at its mining operations in Odisha—marking a significant leap forward in ensuring mine safety. This state-of-the-art solution leverages real-time aerial surveillance, automated movement detection, and instant alerts to enhance safety, especially in high-risk blasting zones. By minimizing human exposure to hazardous environments and enabling faster, data-driven decision-making, this innovation not only sets a new benchmark for safety but also redefines operational efficiency in mining.

In this interaction, David Stone, CEO – Coal Mines, Vedanta Aluminium, shares insights into this pioneering initiative and discusses how AI, robotics, and IoT are transforming mining safety and shaping the company’s broader digital and sustainability vision.

Some edited excerpts:

How does the AI-powered drone redefine safety in mining operations compared to conventional monitoring systems? Can you share any early results or impact metrics?

The Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled drone is a game-changer in terms of boosting safety in mining operations. Unlike conventional monitoring methods, which rely on manual patrols and fixed-location cameras, this drone provides real-time, 360-degree surveillance with automated alerts of any movement in restricted zones. It has the ability to autonomously detect people, animals, or vehicular movement around a 500-meter blasting zone, minimizing exposure to risk and reducing the potential of any human error in screening locations. Early results are promising as response times have improved significantly, and unauthorized entries have reduced. This initiative is a collaboration with Vedanta Spark, our global corporate innovation, accelerator and ventures program that empowers startups to create large-scale impact by leveraging sustainable and transformative technologies.

We are also exploring the effectiveness of thermal drones in identifying coal ignition hotspots, which can help avert material loss and prevent combustion-related incidents. This innovative approach not only enhances safety but also aids compliance with safety regulations, leveraging technology for the well-being of our workforce and the efficiency of our operations.

Apart from aerial surveillance and automated movement detection, how is AI enhancing decision-making and risk mitigation in your mining processes?

AI is transforming our mining operations beyond surveillance by enabling real-time data-driven decision-making. Predictive analytics help anticipate equipment failures, reducing downtime and ensuring operational continuity. AI-driven risk assessment models analyze geological data to optimize blasting patterns, while enhancing safety and efficiency. Machine Learning (ML) algorithms also streamline resource allocation, minimizing waste and maximizing output. By integrating AI across our processes, we’re not just improving safety but also making our mining operations more precise, sustainable, and resilient, aligning with our commitment to responsible resource management and industry-leading safety standards.

How does this technology align with India’s mining safety regulations? Have there been any regulatory hurdles in adopting AI-powered drones?

India’s mining safety regulations prioritize efficiency, worker protection, and sustainable operations. The AI-powered drones align perfectly by enhancing surveillance, enhancing efficiency, and reducing exposure of humans to risk. While use of industry 4.0 tech such as ML in mining is still evolving, we ensure seamless integration within existing frameworks. The focus is on demonstrating how technology can complement safety protocols, and so far, authorities have been receptive to innovations.

How has the adoption of AI-powered drones impacted workforce roles and skills? What steps is Vedanta Aluminium taking to upskill employees for a more tech-driven mining future?

AI-powered drones have enhanced safety and efficiency, changing workforce roles from manual monitoring to data-driven decision-making. Rather than replacing jobs, they are creating opportunities in drone operations, data analytics, and AI-assisted safety management. For example, we are also evaluating the possibility of leveraging drones as a cost-effective alternative for the volumetric analysis of material stockpiles.

A tech-driven future thus demands a new set of skills, and at Vedanta Aluminium, we focus on developing leaders who can propel the industry forward. Our robust skilling framework blends internal growth programs with structured training, empowering employees, especially young talent to navigate evolving work dynamics. With digital technologies boosting productivity by up to 30%, continuous learning ensures both individual growth and long-term industry success.

What emerging technologies—such as robotics, IoT, or machine learning—do you see playing a pivotal role in the next phase of innovation for mining and metal production at Vedanta Aluminium?

At Vedanta Aluminium, emerging technologies like IIoT, AI, ML, and digital twin technology are transforming the way we operate. Our innovations that involve interplay between these technologies are a clear testament to how the manufacturing industry is evolving towards a more tech-driven future, enhancing efficiency, precision, and overall operational excellence.

For instance, we have integrated IIoT-based devices into our thermal power plants to optimize emissions control, ensuring precise operation of fabric filters. In our rolling mills, real-time data analytics improve product quality by monitoring production variability, helping us meet the precision demands of industries like automotive and packaging. The digital twin technology enables predictive maintenance by simulating equipment performance and preventing downtime. We have also deployed a real-time analytics system within our cast house operations that is transforming operations with the possibilities offered by high-speed data acquisition, edge-to-cloud synchronization and AI-driven process optimization.

We collaborate with technology leaders and startups to develop intelligent supply chain systems and inventory management solutions, improving efficiency and reducing waste. We are constantly optimizing our resource planning, inventory management, and demand forecasting in real-time, ensuring timely delivery and strengthening our competitive edge. This digital transformation positions Vedanta Aluminium to lead in the future of mining and metal production.

Mining safety is just one aspect of sustainable operations. How does AI and automation contribute to Vedanta Aluminium’s broader ESG commitments, particularly in reducing environmental impact?

Sustainability is at the core of Vedanta Aluminium, and technology is a powerful enabler in this journey. New use cases for nascent technologies such as AI and automation are still emerging, and this is especially true for the manufacturing sector. For example, we are collaborating with a startup that leverages AI-driven advanced analytics and real-time industrial diagnostics to monitor equipment and predict defects before they cause downtime. By utilizing precision analytics and IIoT to collect and analyze machine data, they enable our maintenance teams to take proactive measures that reduce downtime and curb energy loss.

We are also collaborating with another startup to implement GPS-based real-time tracking and automated alerts to monitor movement of material-laden trucks. It has significantly reduced unauthorized stoppages, curbed pilferage, and improved driver safety. Such innovations enhance efficiency, reduce waste, and ensure responsible resource use. We, therefore, believe technology isn’t just about improving operations, it’s about shaping a more sustainable future for our industry and our planet.

Given the success of this AI-powered drone solution, do you plan to expand its usage across other mining sites? Are there any partnerships or collaborations in the pipeline to enhance this technology?

Innovation is a continuous journey, and we are always exploring ways to enhance safety and efficiency across our operations. Expanding the scope of AI-powered solutions is certainly on our radar. As noted earlier, we are exploring other use cases for drones technology such as volumetric analysis of stored material and pre-emptive thermal scanning, which are still in the early evaluation stages but have yielded promising results. We remain open to innovative collaborations that bring cutting-edge technology to mining, making it safer and smarter.