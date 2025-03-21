Women in technology, governance, and leadership are needed now more than ever: Sharda Katare, Head- Semt, Goa

Express Computer presents yet another story celebrating the journey of a woman tech leader who has defied societal expectations, overcame challenges, and is now at the forefront of technology and leadership.

In a world where technology and governance shape the future, the journey of Sharda Katare, Head of the State e-Governance Mission Team (SEMT) in Goa stands as a testament to resilience, determination, and breaking barriers. With 20 years of experience in the IT industry and a trailblazing role in governance, her story is a powerful reminder that women can not only navigate the challenges of a male-dominated field but also lead transformative initiatives that shape society.

Katare’s passion for technology began at an early age, fueled by her background in mathematical sciences and a desire to make a tangible difference. Despite the societal norms that questioned her path, she never wavered. Her journey into leadership is not just about personal success, it is about paving the way for other women to follow and her unwavering commitment to create a more inclusive and progressive future through technology and governance.

Passion for technology to leadership in governance

From an early age, I was fascinated by how technology could solve complex problems and improve lives. However, entering the IT field 20 years ago as a woman was challenging due to the lack of role models and the perception of technology as a male-dominated domain. Despite this, I was determined to break barriers and create opportunities for other women in the industry.

Coming from a family where mostly careers are pursued in the teaching profession, I noticed their growing interest in technology for daily tasks and communication. This, along with my background in mathematical sciences, fueled my passion for technology. However, societal norms questioned my pursuit of professional education, but my parents stood by me, defying pressures to prioritise traditional expectations over my career.

My journey into governance began with my first project in the government sector. In 2004, I saw how rarely officials used emails, highlighting the urgent need for digital transformation. This experience made me realise that working in governance was not just about IT but about driving meaningful change. Today, I am proud to contribute to strengthening systems, improving accessibility, and advocating for women in technology and governance.

Overcoming challenges as a woman in leadership

As a woman in the IT industry, stepping into leadership has been both an exciting and challenging journey. One of the biggest hurdles I faced—and continue to face—is breaking stereotypes. Technology has long been seen as a male-dominated field, and throughout my career, I have often found myself being the only woman in the room. Even with 20 years of experience, I still encounter biases, where some male colleagues hesitate to accept my leadership. At times, I have had to work alongside team members with just a few years of experience to ensure project success, not because I lack authority, but because fostering collaboration is often the best way to move forward.

Balancing professional growth with personal responsibilities has been another challenge. Women are expected to juggle multiple roles, and career advancement often takes a backseat. I overcame this by setting clear priorities, building a strong support system, and learning to say ‘no’ when needed.

A major obstacle early in my career was the lack of female mentors and representation in leadership roles. Without visible role models, the path to leadership seemed uncertain. To overcome this, I sought guidance from mentors—both male and female—who supported my growth. Today, I actively mentor and uplift other women in tech, ensuring they do not feel alone on this journey.

Leading impactful e-governance projects

There are many government projects I have worked on, but I would like to highlight two significant e-governance initiatives that I led—the rollout of the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) under the Digital India program and the National Public Health Observatory (NPHO) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

The Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) project, launched in 2015 under the Digital India initiative by the Hon’ble PM, aimed at bringing all government hospitals, Community Health Centers (CHC), Primary Health Centers (PHC), and Sub-Health Centers (SHC) onto a single digital platform. This initiative was critical in developing a centralised health monitoring system, enabling better patient record management, real-time data tracking, and policy formulation for citizen welfare.

I was appointed as the head for four prime states—Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Goa and was responsible for ensuring smooth implementation. This was an extremely challenging task as it required visiting districts, divisions, and villages across these states, training healthcare workers, and ensuring the technology was adapted effectively. I developed a structured strategy, approach, and methodology that could be implemented uniformly across cities to accelerate the rollout. Alongside deployment, we had to continuously assess and resolve technical glitches in the software. However, through strong coordination and perseverance, we successfully covered nearly 70% of the targeted locations in less than three years, significantly improving healthcare operations and accessibility.

Another project I led was the National Public Health Observatory (NPHO) under the MOHFW, where we integrated more than 30 government health applications into a single platform via APIs. This initiative was critical in ensuring seamless real-time health data monitoring, cross-functional collaboration, and effective decision-making. However, one of the biggest challenges was data integration—coordinating with multiple government departments to ensure consistent data flow through APIs was a continuous effort. There were instances where APIs would stop sending data, and since the observatory was frequently visited by national and international officials, ensuring data accuracy and reliability was crucial. A single incorrect data point could raise concerns at an international level. Despite these challenges, the project was successfully implemented, and my efforts were recognised and appreciated at both national and organisational levels.

Both of these projects were not just technical implementations but transformative governance initiatives. They played a significant role in shaping India’s digital healthcare ecosystem, and I take immense pride in having led them successfully. These experiences reinforced my belief in the power of technology to drive meaningful change, and they continue to inspire me to work towards enhancing digital governance and public welfare.

Milestone project

One of the greatest achievements of my career, and a project I am incredibly proud of, is the sensor-based smart parking system for a state government. Initially, I was appointed only to handle the technical aspects of the project, as it involved multiple stakeholders, coordination with different departments, and on-ground execution. However, when a few managers who were assigned to oversee the overall execution failed to deliver, the management decided to entrust me with the entire project—a role that was traditionally seen as a man’s job.

The project was extremely challenging as it required fieldwork, civil execution, and extensive coordination with various departments, including electrical authorities for power supply to video screens across the city, government officials for tree pruning and encroachment clearance, and even political representatives to ensure smooth implementation. When I stepped onto the field—marking parking spots, overseeing sensor installation, and negotiating with different stakeholders—many people openly questioned my role, saying, “This is not a woman’s job. Your company should have hired a man for this.”

Resistance also came from local shopkeepers and residents who objected to sensor installation near their shops and homes, despite the fact that the devices were small, installed underneath the road, and caused no disruption. Some even created hurdles to stop our work. Our team had to install sensors late at night to avoid conflicts, and I spent many sleepless nights worrying about their safety, despite having permissions from the government and police.

One of the most disturbing moments was, when I was at on-site checking sensors and capturing data on my laptop—a group of women attacked me and broke my laptop, mobile phone demanding for a male representative to be sent at the site. It was deeply disheartening to see women refusing to listen to another woman’s input and demanding to have a male representative for discussion. This depicted the kind of disrespect and attitude of one woman towards another woman in a leadership role. But I stood firm on my ground and clarified that, “Being a manager, I am liable to address all the technical, functional and operational concerns related to this project.” This is how their queries were answered in an effective manner and they were satisfied with the provided response and work was finished in a timely manner.

Despite these obstacles, I successfully led the project to 80% completion before COVID-19, earning appreciation from both the government and my organisation. The same people who doubted me initially, later appreciated my efforts, calling me a “one-woman army” for accomplishing a task that was assumed to be beyond a woman’s capability.

This project was more than just a technological achievement, it was a lesson in resilience, leadership, and breaking gender stereotypes. It proved that women can lead, execute, and drive change in governance and technology, no matter how challenging the circumstances are.

Need for structural and cultural changed

To see more women in leadership roles in governance and technology, both structural and cultural changes are essential. One of the biggest barriers is the deep-rooted stereotype that tech and leadership are male-dominated fields. From an early age, girls should be encouraged to explore Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) careers, and organisations must actively promote women leaders as role models. Workplaces also need flexible policies, fair promotion criteria, and equal pay to ensure women can advance without bias. A lack of mentorship and sponsorship often holds women back, so structured leadership programs and strong networks are crucial. In governance, women’s perspectives bring inclusivity, and more efforts should be made to recruit and promote women in decision-making roles. Additionally, bias in the workplace must be challenged, and organisations must create inclusive environments where women’s leadership is valued. Investing in skill development, STEM education, and upskilling programs will also help prepare more women for leadership. Ultimately, women do not lack capability; they need equal opportunities, support, and recognition. By breaking barriers, fostering inclusive workplaces, and ensuring fair policies, we can create a future where women lead equally in governance and technology.

Also, the government can take initiative to promote women in leadership roles by promoting and planning capacity building programs from their initial education level. Furthermore, awards should be given to the women leaders who are doing good in their respective careers. By doing so, it will lead to a road map for motivating other women. Because I have seen many bright minds dying without the necessary motivation and recognition of their talent. So it becomes important to celebrate their success.

Empowering women to make an impact

My message to all women striving to make an impact is believe in yourself, embrace challenges, and never let societal expectations limit you. As a woman in IT with 20 years of experience, I have faced biases and self-doubt, but every challenge became an opportunity to grow, learn, and lead. Your skills and resilience matter more than any stereotype.

Step into leadership, push boundaries, and speak up for what you deserve. Build strong networks, support other women, and seek mentorship—collective progress is just as important as individual success. Your voice matters, your ideas are valuable, and your presence in technology is needed now more than ever.

Let’s break stereotypes, uplift each other, and create a future where women lead in innovation and policy-making. Women belong in technology, governance, and leadership. Be bold, take charge, and make your mark because you are strong, capable, and meant to lead.