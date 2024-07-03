ICICI Lombard: Powering AI driven transformation in the insurance sector

Girish Nayak, Chief – Technology, Health UW & Claims, ICICI Lombard, provides an in-depth understanding of the evolving role of AI in the insurance industry. He delves into how AI is set to revolutionise customer interactions, streamline operations, and enable personalised policy offerings. Nayak discusses the significant strides his organisation has made in adopting AI technologies, from claim processing to customer service chatbots, and highlights the strategic initiatives aimed at leveraging AI for better risk assessment and fraud detection. He also addresses the ethical considerations and data privacy measures necessary for the responsible implementation of AI.Through his expert perspective, Nayak paints a comprehensive picture of the future of insurance, driven by innovation and technological advancements.

Watch the full insightful interview: