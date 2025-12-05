In an exclusive conversation with Express Computer, Michael Magura, VP, APJ, Nutanix; Harsh Vaishnav, Senior Director and Head of Channels, ASEAN/HK and India, Nutanix; and Dinesh Ochani, Founder, Director, and CEO of New Era Informatique Pvt Ltd., explore how cutting-edge technologies from AI and GenAI to Kubernetes and hybrid multi-cloud platforms are enabling Indian enterprises to modernise applications, optimise operations, and accelerate digital transformation. The discussion reveals real-world examples of technology adoption across BFSI, media, and government sectors, highlighting innovation, cost efficiency, and scalability as key drivers.

From a technology standpoint, how has Nutanix helped enterprises in India accelerate digital transformation, and what role has innovation played in this journey?

Michael Magura: I manage partners across all six of our regions including India, and New Era is one of our closest Managed Partners in APJ. I’ve known Dinesh for several years, and they are a fantastic and committed partner. What makes this partnership enduring is mutual transparency: we communicate openly about what we need from each other to succeed. There is trust, and we both invest in building the business. New Era is willing to take strategic leaps, like focusing on Kubernetes and AI, and move beyond just the hyper-converged infrastructure world.

Harsh Vaishnav: Adding to Michael’s point, the Nutanix relationship has been fruitful for the last eight-plus years. Nutanix has always been transparent and simplified in our programmes, enabling us to leverage and support our partners in the market effectively. Constant initiatives, like joint planning, marketing activities and co-selling create strong momentum and progression in the market.

In the current enterprise landscape, AI and containerised applications are becoming central. How are your technology programmes evolving to enable this transformation?

Dinesh Ochani: Enterprises today need foundational platforms to adopt AI and modernise applications. Kubernetes and containerisation have become essential for scalable AI workloads. Nutanix’s technology stack allows organisations to build AI-ready infrastructure, accelerate deployment cycles, and ensure seamless operational efficiency, enabling them to focus on innovation rather than infrastructure constraints.

Michael Magura: Exactly. Programmes like Surge help enterprises identify and adopt the latest technology capabilities, whether it’s containerised applications, AI-enabled workflows, or multi-cloud deployments. Our GenAI-powered partner portal also guides teams on technology enablement, certifications, and platform updates, making digital transformation both predictable and scalable.

India is diverse and has varied enterprise needs. How do you ensure technology adoption is tailored across regions and sectors?

Michael Magura: We have Focus Partners and a broad channel, including distribution partners. We incentivise new partners from day one, ensuring they are able to grow their business with Nutanix as soon as they transact their first deal.



Harsh Vaishnav: Hybrid multi-cloud adoption is accelerating in India, and Nutanix’s seamless platform across public and private clouds allows customers flexibility and predictability, leading to substantial cost savings.

Can you share examples of real-world technology adoption that drove transformation?

Dinesh Ochani: In the media sector, we migrated significant workloads from public cloud to Nutanix on-prem solutions. This not only resulted in substantial cost savings but also ensured predictable performance and scalability for enterprise workloads.

Harsh Vaishnav: We also helped a large service provider re-engineer applications into modern, containerised frameworks leveraging microservices. This enabled faster deployments, improved operational efficiency, and set a new benchmark for enterprise digital transformation.

Michael Magura: India generates the highest volume of technology adoption in APJ, reflecting the innovative mindset of enterprises here. Calls, outreach, and workshops focused on hybrid cloud, AI, and Kubernetes are tenfold compared to other regions, showcasing India’s leadership in technology transformation.

Looking ahead, what are the key technology areas and innovations you are focusing on together?

Dinesh Ochani: Our strategic focus is on hybrid multi-cloud infrastructure, AI-ready platforms, and application modernisation through Kubernetes. We are also investing heavily in building certified technology expertise to ensure seamless deployment, optimised performance, and accelerated digital transformation for our clients.

Harsh Vaishnav: Third-party endorsements by Gartner and Forrester validate our technology strategy. Our platform is designed to help enterprises adopt AI, modernise applications, and innovate at scale while ensuring operational predictability and efficiency.

Michael Magura: Ultimately, our goal is enterprise delight through technology. By combining Nutanix’s innovation with New Era’s implementation expertise, we ensure that digital transformation initiatives deliver tangible business outcomes and exceptional user experiences.