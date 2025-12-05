Ayekart has launched Aantriva, an AI-enabled platform designed to address operational gaps across India’s agri-food ecosystem, including sourcing, processing, distribution and financial workflows. Built on insights gathered from more than 3,00,000 farmers, over 530 FPOs and 30,000 retailers already engaged with the Ayekart network, the platform aims to provide integrated market linkages, verified transaction trails and improved supply-chain predictability for stakeholders across the sector.

Aantriva offers features such as crop and weather intelligence using GIS, faster settlement cycles, demand forecasting, inventory optimisation and traceability, while enabling financial institutions to assess risk through verifiable digital records. According to Co-founder and CEO Debarshi Dutta, the platform consolidates dispersed datasets—including weather, pricing and policy information—to support better decision-making and reduce inefficiencies across the value chain. Ayekart said the platform will continue to evolve with additional intelligence-driven capabilities to support a more connected and data-ready agri-food ecosystem.