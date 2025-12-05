Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Ayekart Introduces Aantriva, an AI-Enabled Platform to Improve Agri-Food Supply Chain Visibility

Ayekart Introduces Aantriva, an AI-Enabled Platform to Improve Agri-Food Supply Chain Visibility

News
By Express Computer
0 4

Ayekart has launched Aantriva, an AI-enabled platform designed to address operational gaps across India’s agri-food ecosystem, including sourcing, processing, distribution and financial workflows. Built on insights gathered from more than 3,00,000 farmers, over 530 FPOs and 30,000 retailers already engaged with the Ayekart network, the platform aims to provide integrated market linkages, verified transaction trails and improved supply-chain predictability for stakeholders across the sector.

Aantriva offers features such as crop and weather intelligence using GIS, faster settlement cycles, demand forecasting, inventory optimisation and traceability, while enabling financial institutions to assess risk through verifiable digital records. According to Co-founder and CEO Debarshi Dutta, the platform consolidates dispersed datasets—including weather, pricing and policy information—to support better decision-making and reduce inefficiencies across the value chain. Ayekart said the platform will continue to evolve with additional intelligence-driven capabilities to support a more connected and data-ready agri-food ecosystem.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.