RBL Bank Drives Digital Transformation, Using AI and Innovation to Improve Customer Experience

By Atreyee Chakraborty
In an exclusive interview with Express Computer, Ravi Pichan, CIO of RBL Bank, shared insights into the bank’s ambitious digital transformation journey. Pichan emphasized that digital is not just the future, but the only way forward for the bank. Under his leadership, RBL Bank is preparing to launch a unified mobile banking app, while also leveraging AI and Gen AI to enhance customer service and streamline operations. From building robust API ecosystems to ensuring top-tier security, the bank is focused on simplifying processes and elevating the customer experience, positioning India as a global leader in banking innovation.

Watch the full insightful interview:

Atreyee Chakraborty
