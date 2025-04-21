Express Computer

We are a tech-first airline with a constantly evolving security posture: Anand Srinivasan, Akasa Air

By Sayantan Mondal
Air travel has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past few decades. From booking a flight to touchdown, passengers today enjoy a largely seamless experience, one that’s only getting better with rapid digitalisation and a growing emphasis on customer-centric innovation.

In a special interaction with Express Computer, Anand Srinivasan, Co-founder and Chief Information Officer, Akasa Air, shares how the airline is harnessing the power of AI to drive operational efficiency, deliver hyper-personalised experiences, and optimise key functions like predictive maintenance and real-time decision-making. He also highlights how Akasa Air is strengthening its security posture and adopting a proactive approach to data protection in an increasingly connected ecosystem.

Watch the full insightful interview:

