Nibrus Technologies introduces New Standard in GNSS surveying with launch of SurveyPod for enhanced efficiency and accuracy

Nibrus Technologies Private Limited, under the brand name Surveyaan, is proud to announce the launch of SurveyPod, a differential RTKPPK GNSS system designed to revolutionise precision surveying. SurveyPod offers unparalleled accuracy, reliability, and versatility for professionals across various industries. SurveyPod is perfect for professionals from various industries who are into land surveying, precision agriculture, mining, and construction and require industry-leading accuracy, reliability, and versatility, making it a perfect solution for surveying.

Talking about the launch of this new technology, Surveyaan Co-Founder & Director, Mr. Shubham Baranwal, said, “Innovation is just not about creating new products but trying to find solutions to real-life problems, and our idea of creating SurveyPod was the same. We wanted to create something that addressed the needs and demands of professionals who are in the field of surveying. With SurveyPod, we have tried to make precision accessible, easy to use, and reliable, no matter what the environment is”.

The key features of Survey Pod are

Multi-Constellation GNSS Support: SurveyPod seamlessly integrates signals from GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou Systems for enhanced reliability and accuracy for better satellite visibility and performance in challenging environments.

Track Up to 92 Satellites: It has the capacity to track up to 92 satellites at a time; users can enjoy strong signal acquisition and better positioning accuracy by leveraging signals from multiple GNSS systems.

Centimeter-Level Accuracy: Utilising a comprehensive CORS Network, operated by the Survey of India, SurveyPod provides real-time centimeter-level positioning, perfect for high-precision applications.

Tilt Compensation Technology: One of SurveyPod's most impressive features is its tilt compensation capability, enabling surveyors to capture reliable GNSS data even when the pole is at an angle, and enhanced productivity and convenience in harsh environments or tight spaces.

Extended Battery Life: With a battery life of up to 16 hours on a single charge, SurveyPod is a high-endurance technology that connects to external power sources, designed for extended field operations without interruption.

All-Weather Performance: Engineered to perform in temperatures ranging from the coldest winters to the hottest summers, SurveyPod's heat management system ensures reliable operations under various environmental conditions.

With the successful adoption of Surveyaan drones and GeoWorkspace photogrammetry software, Nibrus Technologies is now expanding its survey equipment portfolio by introducing SurveyPod, a proudly Made-in-India Differential GNSS solution.