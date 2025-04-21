Express Computer

Home  »  News  »  Nibrus Technologies introduces New Standard in GNSS surveying with launch of SurveyPod for enhanced efficiency and accuracy

Nibrus Technologies introduces New Standard in GNSS surveying with launch of SurveyPod for enhanced efficiency and accuracy

News
By Express Computer
0 40

Nibrus Technologies Private Limited, under the brand name Surveyaan, is proud to announce the launch of SurveyPod, a differential RTKPPK GNSS system designed to revolutionise precision surveying. SurveyPod offers unparalleled accuracy, reliability, and versatility for professionals across various industries. SurveyPod is perfect for professionals from various industries who are into land surveying, precision agriculture, mining, and construction and require industry-leading accuracy, reliability, and versatility, making it a perfect solution for surveying.

Talking about the launch of this new technology, Surveyaan Co-Founder & Director, Mr. Shubham Baranwal, said, “Innovation is just not about creating new products but trying to find solutions to real-life problems, and our idea of creating SurveyPod was the same. We wanted to create something that addressed the needs and demands of professionals who are in the field of surveying. With SurveyPod, we have tried to make precision accessible, easy to use, and reliable, no matter what the environment is”.

The key features of Survey Pod are

  • Multi-Constellation GNSS Support: SurveyPod seamlessly integrates signals from GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou Systems for enhanced reliability and accuracy for better satellite visibility and performance in challenging environments.
  • Track Up to 92 Satellites: It has the capacity to track up to 92 satellites at a time; users can enjoy strong signal acquisition and better positioning accuracy by leveraging signals from multiple GNSS systems.
  • Centimeter-Level Accuracy: Utilising a comprehensive CORS Network, operated by the Survey of India, SurveyPod provides real-time centimeter-level positioning, perfect for high-precision applications.
  • Tilt Compensation Technology: One of SurveyPod’s most impressive features is its tilt compensation capability, enabling surveyors to capture reliable GNSS data even when the pole is at an angle, and enhanced productivity and convenience in harsh environments or tight spaces.
  • Extended Battery Life: With a battery life of up to 16 hours on a single charge, SurveyPod is a high-endurance technology that connects to external power sources, designed for extended field operations without interruption.
  • All-Weather Performance: Engineered to perform in temperatures ranging from the coldest winters to the hottest summers, SurveyPod’s heat management system ensures reliable operations under various environmental conditions.

With the successful adoption of Surveyaan drones and GeoWorkspace photogrammetry software, Nibrus Technologies is now expanding its survey equipment portfolio by introducing SurveyPod, a proudly Made-in-India Differential GNSS solution.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Express Computer

Express Computer is one of India's most respected IT media brands and has been in publication for 24 years running. We cover enterprise technology in all its flavours, including processors, storage, networking, wireless, business applications, cloud computing, analytics, green initiatives and anything that can help companies make the most of their ICT investments. Additionally, we also report on the fast emerging realm of eGovernance in India.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

LIVE Webinar

Digitize your HR practice with extensions to success factors

Join us for a virtual meeting on how organizations can use these extensions to not just provide a better experience to its’ employees, but also to significantly improve the efficiency of the HR processes
REGISTER NOW 
Powered by Convert Plus

Stay updated with News, Trending Stories & Conferences with Express Computer
Follow us on Linkedin
India's Leading e-Governance Summit is here!!! Attend and Know more.
Register Now!
close-image
Attend Webinar & Enhance Your Organisation's Digital Experience.
Register Now
close-image
Enable A Truly Seamless & Secure Workplace.
Register Now
close-image
Attend Inida's Largest BFSI Technology Conclave!
Register Now
close-image
Know how to protect your company in digital era.
Register Now
close-image
Protect Your Critical Assets From Well-Organized Hackers
Register Now
close-image
Find Solutions to Maintain Productivity
Register Now
close-image
Live Webinar : Improve customer experience with Voice Bots
Register Now
close-image
Live Event: Technology Day- Kerala, E- Governance Champions Awards
Register Now
close-image
Virtual Conference : Learn to Automate complex Business Processes
Register Now
close-image