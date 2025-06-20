Express Computer

We are Reinventing the Insurance Sector Leveraging AI and Data: Kayzad Hiramanek, COO, Edelweiss Life Insurance Co.

We are Reinventing the Insurance Sector Leveraging AI and Data: Kayzad Hiramanek, COO, Edelweiss Life Insurance Co.

Exclusive Interview with Express Computer

By Atreyee Chakraborty
In this exclusive interview with Express Computer, Kayzad Hiramanek, Chief Operating Officer at Edelweiss Life Insurance, shares how the company is leveraging digital transformation, advanced analytics, and AI to reshape customer experience, streamline operations, and drive innovation in the life insurance sector. He also highlights key initiatives in cybersecurity and outlines the company’s roadmap for staying agile and future-ready in a rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Watch the full insightful interview:

Atreyee Chakraborty
