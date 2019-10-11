5G village to come up at ITI premises in Bengaluru

ITI Limited has signed an MoU with India Electronics & Semiconductor Association (IESA), under which the public sector undertaking will provide its infrastructure to manufacture electronic products, amid plans to set up 5G village as part of the initiative.

Under the MoU, ITI, the PSU in the telecommunications technology segment, will provide its infrastructure to manufacture electronic products with special focus on telecom and allied smart electronic products.

The MoU envisages setting up of infrastructure to enable ITI develop intelligent electronics ecosystem in the country inclusive of product design, development and manufacturing with a focus not limited to areas such as Telecom, Internet of Things, Smart Cities, Smart Manufacturing, Smart Agriculture and others.

IESA is a not-for-profit industry body that works towards enhancing and promoting made-in-India products for world markets.

“The initiative will facilitate small and medium enterprises and start-ups to utilise ITIs existing infrastructure for prototyping, testing and certification purpose”, an ITI statement said.

One of the flagship activities under the MoU is to create a first of its kind 5G village at ITI premise that will focus on design, development, prototyping, testing and manufacturing of 5G related and enabled equipment, devices, solutions for needs of the country.

The 5G village will be equipped with Telepreneur Hub, Systems Innovation Lab, Systems Certification Lab, Radiated Application Test beds and a Regulatory Sandbox.

“The objective of the MoU is to build an intelligent electronics ecosystem in the country, promotion of make-in-India and startup India initiatives”, it said.

ITI Limited’s Chairman and Managing Director R M Agarwal said, “This initiative not only opens the door for small and medium enterprises but also enables them to reach out to global market for their indigenous electronic products”.

The partnership also aims to setup a demo Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) line, as a first-of-its-kind facility in the country.

It will host a training facility and support fabless startups in prototyping their designs and setting up of a Deeptech and Intelligent Electronics Park through a mix of co-working and independent office, lab, workspaces and ITIs existing physical, knowledge infrastructure.

The electronic park will also have an Experience Zone for emerging solutions in areas such as smart cities, smart agriculture and smart healthcare among others for startups, companies in these domains to showcase their latest offerings, the statement added.

